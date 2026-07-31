Central Team Wraps Up Assessment of Unprecedented Flood Damage in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) comprising of six members from different ministries of Government of India (Gol) wrapped-up their on-spot flood assessment visit to the worst flood-affected districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat in the state today in a meeting with Dr. Ravi Kota, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Assam (GoA).

In a high-level meeting at Dispur today, L. Sweety Changsan, Addl. Chief Secretary, state Revenue & Disaster Management Department and Chief Executive Officer, ASDMA, briefed the Central Team on the factors of the recent flood situation in the state and the current challenges due to this unprecedented calamity. The Central Team also shared their experiences of visiting the districts across the state. The meeting was chaired by the Assam Chief Secretary and attended by the senior officials of line departments of the Assam government, central agencies like NDRF, Indian Army, NF Railways, FCI, BSNL, DoT etc. and the district administrations of four flood-affected districts in virtual mode.

The IMCT team comprising of the team leader M. Ramachandrudu, Joint Secretary, (DM-II), Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Sanjeev Kumar Suman, Director, CWC, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Mahesh Kumar, Joint Director- FCD, DOE, Union Ministry of Finance, Prabhat Kurnar, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Shri Dheeraj, Regional Officer, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Dr. SVSP Sharma, Scientist-SF, National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad visited the flood affected areas of Charaideo district on July 26, Sivasagar on July 27 and Jorhat and Golaghat on July 28, 2026.

The Central Team discussed the damages and losses to livelihoods and properties in the visited districts during the meeting. The Government of Assam informed the Central Team that the recent flood situation in these districts was totally unprecedented. The districts of Charaideo and Sivasagar were never flood-prone. However, due to the exceptionally high (181% above normal) rainfall on July 19, 2026 in Nagaland, especially in Mokokchung with 493% of departure from normal rainfall, Wokha 108% and Mon 45% of departure, and localized extremely heavy rainfall in Charaideo and Sivasagar districts exacerbated the inundation in the affected districts.

The Government of Assam also informed the central team about the action taken by the government for the rescue of the stranded people with the help of SDRF, NDRF, F&ES and local volunteers. The damage assessment in the 4 flood-affected districts is still going on and the final Flood memorandum from the state would be submitted to the Government of India after the flood season is over. Furthermore, some of the senior officials of different line departments of the Government of Assam requested the Central Team for relaxation on the SDRF norms of Assistance to provide necessary support to these people of worst affected districts. The Central Team assured the Government of Assam for submitting their observation on the effects of the flood in the districts to the Central Government.

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