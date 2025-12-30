Bangladesh’s First Woman PM Khaleda Zia Dies at 80

Guwahati: In a moment of profound loss, Begum Khaleda Zia, a towering figure in Bangladesh’s political history and the country’s first female Prime Minister, passed away at the age of 80 in Dhaka early Tuesday morning due to a prolonged illness. Her death marks the end of a remarkable and often turbulent life in public service that spanned decades and shaped the nation’s democratic journey.
Born in 1945, Khaleda Zia stepped into the political spotlight following the tragic assassination of her husband and a former president of Bangladesh, Ziaur Rahman, in 1981. She became the leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in 1984, which has come to be regarded as a major political force in the country. Through military rule, social upheaval, and the rocky road to democracy, she led with a mix of grit and determination.
Khaleda Zia became Bangladesh's first woman prime minister in 1991 when she won the historic 1991 general elections. Subsequently, she was also one of the first female leaders of a democratic Muslim majority country. She served as Prime Minister of Bangladesh for three separate terms, first from 1991 to 1996, briefly again in 1996, and finally from 2001 to 2006. She played an essential part in consolidating Bangladesh's parliamentary democracy and instituted significant reforms.
In later years, Khaleda Zia faced corruption charges and spent time in prison, experiences that her supporters described as politically motivated. In 2025, the Supreme Court acquitted her in the final corruption case, allowing her to continue to be a central figure in national politics even as her health declined.
However, over the past months, her health deteriorated due to multiple age-related ailments, including advanced liver cirrhosis, diabetes, arthritis, and heart and chest complications. She had been under treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka since late November, where she succumbed to her prolonged illness early Tuesday.
Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on X, saying: “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss. As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered. I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace
Subsequently, Zia’s legacy is one of pioneering leadership, tenacity in the face of political adversity, and a deep commitment to her nation. Khaleda Zia leaves behind a legacy built on bold leadership, resilience under fire, and unwavering commitment to her country. Bangladesh is mourning—not just a politician, but a defining voice in its modern story. Her influence will be felt for generations.