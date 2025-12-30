Bangladesh’s First Woman PM Khaleda Zia Dies at 80

Guwahati: In a moment of profound loss, Begum Khaleda Zia, a towering figure in Bangladesh’s political history and the country’s first female Prime Minister, passed away at the age of 80 in Dhaka early Tuesday morning due to a prolonged illness. Her death marks the end of a remarkable and often turbulent life in public service that spanned decades and shaped the nation’s democratic journey.

Born in 1945, Khaleda Zia stepped into the political spotlight following the tragic assassination of her husband and a former president of Bangladesh, Ziaur Rahman, in 1981. She became the leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in 1984, which has come to be regarded as a major political force in the country. Through military rule, social upheaval, and the rocky road to democracy, she led with a mix of grit and determination.

Khaleda Zia became Bangladesh's first woman prime minister in 1991 when she won the historic 1991 general elections. Subsequently, she was also one of the first female leaders of a democratic Muslim majority country. She served as Prime Minister of Bangladesh for three separate terms, first from 1991 to 1996, briefly again in 1996, and finally from 2001 to 2006. She played an essential part in consolidating Bangladesh's parliamentary democracy and instituted significant reforms.