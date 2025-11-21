Foundation Stone Laid for 4th National Barpeta Book and Science Fair

Barpeta: The foundation stone for the 4th National Barpeta Book and Science Fair was laid on Friday, November 21, at the Barpeta Municipal playground, officially marking the beginning of preparations for the eight-day event scheduled from December 3 to December 10.

The ceremony was conducted with traditional rituals, led by Dr. Babul Chandra Das Bapjan of Barpeta Satra, accompanied by gayan-bayan, khol-taal, Haridhwani, and the traditional ululation by women.

Organisers announced that this year’s fair will be dedicated to late artist Zubeen Garg as a tribute to his contributions to Assamese culture.

Senior cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Das serves as the secretary of the organising committee, while former Barpeta MLA Munindra Nath has been appointed as the working secretary. The committee consists of over 200 members, reflecting a broad and active community involvement.

Organisers also noted that from last year onward, the science fair has been included as a regular and important part of the event.

In addition to book exhibitions and science displays, the fair will host a series of cultural programmes, children’s activities, and various competitions. Events such as running contests and sports activities have been planned to engage students and young participants.

Publishers and book exhibitors from Assam as well as from outside the state are expected to take part in the fair that will be a significant destination for book lovers, science enthusiasts, and cultural audiences.

Mahananda Pathak, Chief Editor of the Barpeta Book Fair Committee, expressed faith that this year’s edition will be bigger and more diverse, that will offer a rich mix of literature, science, and cultural experiences to visitors.