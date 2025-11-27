Gauhati HC Orders Immediate Release of AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam from NSA Custody

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on November 27 ordered the immediate release of AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, who had been detained for over seven months under the National Security Act (NSA). A division bench comprising Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Suresh Majumdar set aside the detention order, describing it as unsustainable under law. With the court’s directive, the legislator from Dhing in Nagaon district is expected to be freed once the necessary formalities are completed.

Islam was arrested on April 14 following a series of controversial statements that raised wide public and political criticism. Police had registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, alleging that his remarks were inflammatory and posed a threat to public order. The MLA had reportedly linked the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir and the 2019 Pulwama attack to alleged government conspiracies, naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. His comments drew strong reactions across the state, with many calling them irresponsible and divisive.

The situation intensified further when a video circulated on social media purportedly showing Islam making derogatory claims and appearing to justify the actions of terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack. Nagaon Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka had earlier stated that the detention was based on the content of the video.

Reacting to the High Court’s order, AIUDF General Secretary Rafiqul Islam welcomed the decision but distanced the party from the MLA’s controversial statements, terming them personal and inappropriate during a period of national grief.