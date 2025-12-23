Young Rider Critically Injured in a Tragic Road Crash in Hatsingimari

Moreover, the bike rider, identified as Sukur Ali alias Bakul, was promptly rushed to a private hospital at Kharuabandha for treatment. The victim is the mere age of 18 years old. He was a resident of the Fekamari Part-II village. According to information from the private hospital authorities, the young man is in critical condition and undergoing treatment for severe injuries he sustained in the accident.

Shortly after the incident, police officers from the Kharuabandha police station were at the scene to investigate the matter and ascertain the actual cause of the accident. Police have been gathering information from eyewitnesses as they investigate the matter.

The situation has raised an alarm among the locals, who complain that accidents on roads have been rising at an alarming rate in the area. The main reasons attributed to these accidents include the narrow nature of the roads, low visibility at some places, lack of discipline on the roads, and speeding. Moreover, youth have been becoming victims when drivers and bikers act irresponsibly while on the roads.