Young Rider Critically Injured in a Tragic Road Crash in Hatsingimari

Hatsingimari: In a tragic incident, a serious road accident occurred in Fekamari in the Hatsingimari area. The incident took place late in the evening on Monday. The bike rider collided headlong with a four-wheeler, resulting in serious injuries to the victim.
According to initial reports, the incident happened at Fekamari in South Salmara-Mankachar district when the motorcycle was seen travelling at a high speed and lost control before colliding with a four-wheeler with registration number AS01 DU 1579. Both vehicles were badly damaged as a result of this crash.
Moreover, the bike rider, identified as Sukur Ali alias Bakul, was promptly rushed to a private hospital at Kharuabandha for treatment. The victim is the mere age of 18 years old. He was a resident of the Fekamari Part-II village. According to information from the private hospital authorities, the young man is in critical condition and undergoing treatment for severe injuries he sustained in the accident.
Shortly after the incident, police officers from the Kharuabandha police station were at the scene to investigate the matter and ascertain the actual cause of the accident. Police have been gathering information from eyewitnesses as they investigate the matter.
The situation has raised an alarm among the locals, who complain that accidents on roads have been rising at an alarming rate in the area. The main reasons attributed to these accidents include the narrow nature of the roads, low visibility at some places, lack of discipline on the roads, and speeding. Moreover, youth have been becoming victims when drivers and bikers act irresponsibly while on the roads.
Subsequently, the two-wheeler accident cases are increasing steadily, especially in the semi-rural and rural regions where the follow-up of traffic rules is less stringent. The residents are demanding increased efforts on the part of the government to make the roads safe and check reckless driving on a regular basis.
The incident at Fekamari serves as an important reminder of the dire need for more road safety education. Without intervention and prudent driving practices, this type of incident is all too likely to occur and become an everyday reality.