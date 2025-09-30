Barsapara Gears Up for Women’s World Cup Opener with Homage to Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: Guwahati is poised to make history as it hosts the opening match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at Barsapara Stadium, where India will take on Sri Lanka in a much-anticipated curtain-raiser. Organisers and local authorities have pulled out all stops to ensure the event blends high-stakes sport with local cultural resonance.

In a touching gesture, the stadium has been adorned with images of the late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg — a tribute that underscores the deep regional pride and emotional weight carried by the occasion.

Sri Lanka’s captain Chamari Atapattu addressed the media ahead of the match, expressing confidence in her side’s readiness. She acknowledged India’s strength as co-hosts but emphasised that her team was determined to compete at its highest level.

Meanwhile, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur commended the performances of young wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry during warm-up matches, though she declined to confirm her inclusion in the playing XI just yet.

The stage is now set not only for a thrilling cricket showdown but also for a symbolic celebration of Assam’s cultural heritage. As cricket fans and music lovers alike turn their eyes to Barsapara, the stadium stands ready to deliver both sporting drama and a poignant homage to a beloved artist.