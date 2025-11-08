Basistha Police Arrests Notorious Snatcher from Datalpara

GUWAHATI: In a major breakthrough, the Basistha Police arrested a notorious snatcher identified as Shamir Ali, who had been spreading fear across several parts of the city with a series of thefts and snatching incidents.

Acting on specific inputs, the police team apprehended the accused from the Datalpara area of the city. According to police sources, Shamir Ali was involved in a recent snatching incident that took place on October 31, when he allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a woman at Saukuchi during the evening hours.

During the operation, police recovered the mobile phone that was stolen from the woman, along with another mobile phone suspected to have been stolen in a separate incident