Basistha Police Arrests Notorious Snatcher from Datalpara
GUWAHATI: In a major breakthrough, the Basistha Police arrested a notorious snatcher identified as Shamir Ali, who had been spreading fear across several parts of the city with a series of thefts and snatching incidents.
Acting on specific inputs, the police team apprehended the accused from the Datalpara area of the city. According to police sources, Shamir Ali was involved in a recent snatching incident that took place on October 31, when he allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a woman at Saukuchi during the evening hours.
During the operation, police recovered the mobile phone that was stolen from the woman, along with another mobile phone suspected to have been stolen in a separate incident
Shamir Ali had been operating in various areas of Guwahati, targeting unsuspecting pedestrians, particularly women.
The police believe they have succeeded in busting a chain-snatching network that had been troubling citizens for months. Further investigation is underway to trace possible accomplices and to determine whether the accused is linked to other similar cases reported in the city.
Authorities assured that strict action will be taken against all those involved in such criminal activities to ensure public safety in Guwahati.