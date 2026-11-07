Bharat Mandapam to Host Grand Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika with PM Modi as Chief Guest

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Bharat Mandapam in the heart of New Delhi is set to echo with Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika's iconic 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' and 'We Are in the Same Boat, Brother' as 1,000 artistes from Assam are set to join national and local artistes in rendering Bhupenda's timeless compositions on November 29.

To be held to mark the closing of the year-long birth centenary celebration of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event as chief guest and also give away the first Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award to renowned singer Usha Mangeshkar, who has consented to receive the honour.

The evening will feature a special musical presentation celebrating the timeless creations of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Friday launched the online registration portal for members of the public wishing to attend the grand closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebration of the Bard of Assam at Bharat Mandapam.

Later, interacting with newsmen, the Chief Minister shared that in addition to the 1,000 artistes from Assam, another 1,000 college students from the state associated with music and cultural activities too will attend the event.

He said the Education Department has coordinated their participation, and a special train has been arranged to facilitate their journey to New Delhi.

Further, according to the Chief Minister, the closing ceremony would bring together eminent national-level and state artistes in a grand tribute to Hazarika.

Among the national artistes scheduled to perform his immortal compositions are Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, Kalpana Patowary, Angaraag Mahanta (Papon), Kavita Krishnamurti, Dr L Subramaniam, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Mahalaxmi Iyer, Rahul Deshpande and Sriramchandra.

Representing Assam, artistes including Tarali Sarma, Mousumi Saharia, Sankuraj Konwar, Dikshu Sarma, Rupam Bhuyan, Mayukh Hazarika, Zublee Baruah, Nahid Afrin, Anindita Paul, Dawor Hazarika and Achurjya Borpatragohain will also perform.

Special instrumental performances by Sunita Bhuyan and Rupam Talukdar are also being planned.

The Chief Minister said the programme would have an overall audience capacity of approximately 5,000, with around 2,000 participants comprising artistes and students from Assam.

Ambassadors of various countries, Governors, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, representatives of political parties and other distinguished personalities associated with Hazarika's legacy will also be invited, he added.

Pointing out that the event will also be accessible to admirers of Hazarika, the Chief Minister said the state government has opened an online registration facility for interested individuals from Assam, other parts of the country and abroad.

Registration will commence on November 6, and applicants can access the portal through their mobile phones. The process involves mobile number verification through OTP, submission of basic personal details along with an Aadhaar card copy, and generation of an acknowledgement for future reference.

Following scrutiny and security verification, selected applicants will be able to download their e-passes from 12 noon on November 12. The e-pass issued in the applicant's name will carry a QR code. Applicants will have to complete a selfie-based verification process by scanning the QR code using their mobile phones. At Bharat Mandapam, the same QR code, along with an original photo identity document, must be presented at the entry gate.

It may be noted that registration alone would not guarantee entry. Only applicants issued e-passes would be permitted to attend the programme. The e-pass will be strictly personal and non-transferable.

The last date for registration is November 20, subject to earlier closure if the available capacity is reached. The closing ceremony at Bharat Mandapam is scheduled from 6 pm to 8 pm, and the mandatory reporting time is by 5 pm for security clearance.

The Chief Minister clarified that entry to the programme would be completely free of cost. However, those registering through the portal would have to make their own arrangements and bear their own travel and accommodation expenses, he said, adding that no such expenses would be borne by the state government.

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