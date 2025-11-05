Morigaon Pays Heartfelt Homage to The Bard of Brahmaputra

Morigaon: In a heartfelt tribute to the late cultural icon, Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, nearly 5,000 people assembled to pay homage to the Bard of the Brahmaputra. To commemorate his 14th death anniversary, a massive tribute was held at Tarun Ram Field in Morigaon.

The field resonated with emotion and reverence as Anganwadi Workers, Self Help Groups, and Sakhis joined hands in a soulful symphony of “Manuhe Manuhar Babe.” The song is an ageless ode to humanity, filled the air with a rare blend of pride and melancholy, echoing Dr Hazarika's eternal message of love, unity, and peace.