Morigaon Pays Heartfelt Homage to The Bard of Brahmaputra

Morigaon: In a heartfelt tribute to the late cultural icon, Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, nearly 5,000 people assembled to pay homage to the Bard of the Brahmaputra. To commemorate his 14th death anniversary, a massive tribute was held at Tarun Ram Field in Morigaon.
The field resonated with emotion and reverence as Anganwadi Workers, Self Help Groups, and Sakhis joined hands in a soulful symphony of “Manuhe Manuhar Babe.” The song is an ageless ode to humanity, filled the air with a rare blend of pride and melancholy, echoing Dr Hazarika's eternal message of love, unity, and peace.
The function was also attended by Hon'ble Minister of the Government of Assam Shri Piyush Hazarika, Morigaon MLA Shri Ramakanta Deori and Morigaon District Commissioner Smt. Anamika Tiwari. Co- District Commissioner, Laharighat , Mrs. Shilpika Kalita, Additional District Commissioner Mrs. Nitish Bora were also present along with other significant officials.
District Commissioner Smt. Anamika Tewari graced the event by delivering a welcome speech and highlighting the contribution of the great artist Dr Bhupen Hazarika in the field of Assamese society, culture and humanity. The program began with a performance by local artists.
Later, Minister Shri Piyush Hazarika delivered his speech and mentioned the spread of unity, love and humanity in the society through the songs of the great artist. He sang the timeless song called “Manuhe Manuh Ke Liye” together with everyone present and paid tribute to the great artist.
On conversing with the media, Minister Piyush Hazarika said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the homage ceremony in Jalukbari earlier in the morning before proceeding to Khanapara for another commemorative event. He stated that this kind of participation throughout the state was a testimony to Dr Hazarika's everlasting impact on the Assamese soul.
For many, the event was not a remembrance but a collective reaffirmation of Assam's cultural identity. As the final notes of "Manuhe Manuhar Babe" slowly faded into the air, the atmosphere was thick with emotion. It was a perfect harmony of mourning and pride for the man whose voice continues to echo in every Assamese heart.