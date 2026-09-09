Bhupenda’s songs stand for peace, rather than for conflict and hatred: CM Sarma

'The joy of destruction is momentary, but the joy of creation is

eternal.'

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma described Dr Bhupen Hazarika's enduring message, stating that his songs stood for peace rather than conflict and hatred. He urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from the maestro's life and dedicate themselves to creation and constructive work. The joy of destruction is momentary, but the joy of creation is eternal, he said.

The Chief Minister today attended the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samanway Tirtha at Jalukbari in Guwahati and paid floral tributes at the memorial and statue of the legendary artiste.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that Dr Bhupen Hazarika was one such timeless personality whose voice carried the fragrance of Assam, the depth of the Brahmaputra, the spirit of India and profound compassion for humanity.

He said Dr Hazarika's songs and soulful compositions gave expression to human emotions, awakened the conscience of society and built bridges of harmony. Through his songs, poetry, films and deep commitment to society, he gave Assam's cultural identity a unique place on the world stage.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government has initiated efforts to acquire the specific floor of the residence of Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Tollygunge in Kolkata, where he spent an important period of his life and created several timeless works. He said personal communication with the Chief Minister of West Bengal is continuing in this regard.

The Chief Minister further said that the concluding programme of Dr Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations is proposed to be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on November 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his desire to attend the programme.

Speaking about the 'Instareel' competition, Dr Sarma said the initiative seeks to introduce Dr Hazarika's life, works and timeless contributions to the new generation through modern digital platforms.

He said the Department of Cultural Affairs would also take steps to establish a National Theatre named after Dr Bhupen Hazarika. He further said that the State Government has initiated steps to establish an academic chair in Dr Hazarika's name at Banaras Hindu University. The State Government, he added, would make every possible effort to preserve and take his vast legacy to future generations.

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