Bhutan King Wangchuk dedicates 108 stupas to nation at Gelephu

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Gelephu: In one of the largest historical spiritual events in Bhutan, as many as 108 Jangchub Chortens (stupas) raised in a stretch of 12 km on the east bank of river Mau Chhu at Gelephu in the Himalayan kingdom was inaugurated by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk in the presence foreign dignitaries on Sunday.

Attended by Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charvirakul, Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Indian Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other Bhutanese government officials, the event is likely to ener the Guinness World Records book for the largest number of stupas built at one place on a single day.

It also witnessed participation of over 1.23 lakh Bhuanese nationals.

Part of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project, all the 108 stupas were raised at the same time and same day along the Mau Chhu river. Each stupa is 15 metres tall, placed 108 metres apart, making a 12 km long mandala. The raising of stupas was envisioned by the King to coincide with Lhabab Duechen, the sacred day when Lord Buddha is believed to have descended from heaven.

Significantly, out of 108 stupas, 76 have been dedicated to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of the programme on Day 1, His Holiness Je Khenpo, the King, and the royal family arrived at 2 am, followed by Sungchoe prayers and Mani recitation from 2.45 am and raising of 108 stupas at 3 am with blowing of 58 sets of dungchen (long ritual trumpets) and chanting "Om Mani Padme Hum" by 18 monks at each stupa.

The main ceremony held on the west bank began with singing of the national anthem followed by royal address by the King.

Wangchuk said the raising of 108 stupas under the GMC was an ambitious undertaking that demanded courage, unity and deep commitment.

"We must do it to prove to ourselvesthat, as we face the challenges ahead, there is no limit to what we can achieve when we stand together," he said, adding that his vision and role for GMC is like that of a football coach recognising ability, placing people where they can contribute best and encouraging them to fulfil their potential.

He mentioned that the 108 Jangchub Chortens along the Mau Chhu will be the spiritual foundation of Gelephu Mindfulness City, which is not just building stupas but also a test of the national character.

For the first time in human history, 108 stupas, each 15 metres tall, were raised together in one day at the place where the mighty ridges of the Himalayas meet the vast Indo-Gangetic plains.

He described GMC as an oasis of mindfulness and prosperity amidst increasing global uncertainties.

Wangchuk thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending continued support to Bhutan, besides Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charvirakul and Kiren Rijiju for attending the programme.

Tashi Drup ceremony was held at 5 pm in the presence of the King, Rijiju and other Bhutanese guests. A grand drone show over the river at 6 pm made the event more spectacular, while eight monks at each stupa chanted prayers, symbolising the sacred number 108 in Buddhism.

Earlier, on Saturday, Rijiju was personally received at Paro Airport by Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, who himself drove the Indian Minister to Gelephu.

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