Bhutan PM Mentions Modi, Assam Support for Gelephu Mindfulness City at UNGA

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In his speech at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay made a mention that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Assam Government extended their support in the development of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project. Prime Minister Tobgay appealed to the international community to invest in the GMC project. "I'm here to sell you an idea, and the idea is GMC. And my sales pitch is simple: come and build it with us," he said.

In his reaction to the Bhutan PM's gesture, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Thanks for your words of appreciation on Assam's growth and the special place it has in the GMC project. India and Bhutan share a friendship rooted in trust and mutual respect and share aspirations. Assam will continue to play its part in strengthening this special partnership."

In his speech, the Bhutan PM highlighted GMC's strategic location, access to regional markets, clean renewal energy and focus on emerging sectors, including AI, advanced manufacturing and data centre.

The GMC project is coming up at South Central Bhutan along the border with Assam's Kokrajhar district. In sync with the GMC project, a 69-km cross-border rail link connecting Assam to Gelephu is in the offing.

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