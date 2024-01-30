Bi-centenary conference on Assam Tea kicks off in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Bi-Centenary Assam Tea International Conference (BATIC 2024), being organized for a momentous celebration of two centuries of Assam tea, was inaugurated by Industry & Commerce minister Bimal Bora today.

The conference, known as BATIC 2024, aims to throw the spotlight on the transformative impact of small tea growers in Assam and engage in crucial discussions on climate change, sustainability, technological advancements, and the promotion of Indian teas globally.

BATIC 2024 anticipates the participation of over 400 delegates from 24 countries, in addition to representatives from India. The conference delved into several key areas of focus, including the repositioning of tea as a trendy beverage among the younger generation, insights from Asian countries on positioning tea as a wellness beverage, and the effects of climate change on Assam's tea industry.

Regenerative agriculture and the potential for earning carbon credits in the Assam tea industry, the revolutionary contributions of small tea growers, and strategies for rebranding Assam tea in the e-commerce sales format are some of the prominent topics on the agenda. The conference will also explore avenues to enhance Assam tea exports to Australia and New Zealand, analyze the perception of tea among Gen Z and Gen Alpha, and leverage data analytics to boost tea exports.