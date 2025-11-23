BIFA Open Football Tournament 2025 Kicks Off at Samdrup Jongkhar

Bhutan: The Bhutan India Friendship Association (BIFA) Open Football Tournament 2025 kicked off at Samdrup Jongkhar, a south-eastern Bhutan district bordering Assam. Organised by BIFA and sponsored by the Indian Embassy in Bhutan, the tournament will help to promote the spirit of friendship, sportsmanship and better relations between the two neighbouring countries.
The event was inaugurated by the District Commissioner of Samdrup Jongkhar in the presence of several dignitaries, including Tamulpur Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, Tamulpur Senior Superintendent of Police Tabu Ram Pegu, BIFA Vice-President Dasho Goob Sonam Drukpa, and other BIFA officials. Their participation underscored the spirit of cooperation and cross-border goodwill represented by this tournament.
The tournament began with a win for the Barpeta-based Radiance FC, who defeated Bhutan's Changzong FC 1–0 in a close yet convincing win to advance into the next round. The competitive start mirrored the enthusiasm and high expectations surrounding the event.
This year's tournament has 16 teams participating, including five from Bhutan and eleven others from the bordering districts of India. The diverse participation strengthens the purpose of the tournament to consolidate regional harmony through sports.
The BIFA Open Football Tournament will continue into the upcoming weeks, culminating with the grand final on December 7.