BIFA Open Football Tournament 2025 Kicks Off at Samdrup Jongkhar

Bhutan: The Bhutan India Friendship Association (BIFA) Open Football Tournament 2025 kicked off at Samdrup Jongkhar, a south-eastern Bhutan district bordering Assam. Organised by BIFA and sponsored by the Indian Embassy in Bhutan, the tournament will help to promote the spirit of friendship, sportsmanship and better relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The event was inaugurated by the District Commissioner of Samdrup Jongkhar in the presence of several dignitaries, including Tamulpur Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, Tamulpur Senior Superintendent of Police Tabu Ram Pegu, BIFA Vice-President Dasho Goob Sonam Drukpa, and other BIFA officials. Their participation underscored the spirit of cooperation and cross-border goodwill represented by this tournament.