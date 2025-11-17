Bijni All Set to Honour Zubeen Garg on His Birth Anniversary

Bijni: The town is gearing up for an emotional celebration of the birth anniversary of legendary artist Zubeen Garg tomorrow. Organised by the Zubeen Garg Memorial Monument Construction Committee, the programme is all about keeping the memories of the late music icon alive, whose works continue to inspire generations of people.
During a press conference today, Bijni MLA Ajay Kumar Ray called upon the people of Bijni to cooperate and take part wholeheartedly in the commemorative event. He said that such participation would be a fitting tribute to Zubeen Garg, whose music and patriotic songs have touched the hearts of millions of people in Assam.
The event will also include laying the foundation stone of a statue of Zubeen Garg as part of the celebration. This initiative will mark a significant step toward a permanent memorial in his honour.
Additionally, three thousand artists are expected to unite in performing one of his cherished musical pieces, 'Mayabini'.
The event will also include the planting of Nahor saplings symbolising growth, remembrance, and the continuance of Zubeen’s artistic spirit. A special felicitation will be accorded to the wife of late Ramani Roy, the first music teacher of Zubeen Garg, in acknowledgement of the family's early role in nurturing the artist’s musical journey.
Subsequently, the day will conclude with a vibrant cultural evening where a series of songs by Zubeen Garg will be performed on stage, keeping his melodies alive in the hearts of his admirers. It will be an emotional and culturally rich tribute to one of Assam's most beloved musical icons.