Bijni All Set to Honour Zubeen Garg on His Birth Anniversary

The event will also include laying the foundation stone of a statue of Zubeen Garg as part of the celebration. This initiative will mark a significant step toward a permanent memorial in his honour.

Additionally, three thousand artists are expected to unite in performing one of his cherished musical pieces, 'Mayabini'.

The event will also include the planting of Nahor saplings symbolising growth, remembrance, and the continuance of Zubeen’s artistic spirit. A special felicitation will be accorded to the wife of late Ramani Roy, the first music teacher of Zubeen Garg, in acknowledgement of the family's early role in nurturing the artist’s musical journey.