GSP’s Hemaprabha Devi Sworn In as BTC Member; Receives Grand Welcome in Bijni

Bijni: The chief advisor of the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), Hemaprabha Devi, took oath as the nominated member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). Following the oath-taking ceremony, she reached Bijni, where a warm welcome was given to her by the party workers and supporters.

Upon her arrival, Hemaprabha Devi reached the GSP's Bijni office, where a large gathering of party cadres assembled to welcome her. Members offered traditional felicitation to her and expressed confidence that induction into BTC would strengthen the party's role in regional governance. Supporters described her nomination as an important step toward ensuring stronger representation for local issues and grassroots voices within the council.

GSP president Naba Kumar Sarania was also present during her arrival and congratulated her for taking over the new responsibility. He said the experience and commitment of Hemaprabha Devi and her leadership would definitely help to solve vital issues of the people within the BTC region.