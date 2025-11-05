Bikash Axom’s Mother Refutes Extortion Allegations Against Her Son

Sivasagar: Amidst the ongoing extortion accusations against Veer Lachit Sena member Bikash Axom, his mother Labanya Baruah, has refuted the allegations against her son.

The media reached out to Bikash’s home in Konwarpur, Sivasagar, and questioned his mother about his involvement with the case. However, replying to media persons, Labanya Baruah said that if her son has done something wrong, she wants Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to forgive him.

She said, "He never spoke negatively about the women who received Arunoday assistance. He respects them. If he has ever said something wrong by mistake, as a mother, I apologise on his behalf.”