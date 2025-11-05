Bikash Axom’s Mother Refutes Extortion Allegations Against Her Son

Sivasagar: Amidst the ongoing extortion accusations against Veer Lachit Sena member Bikash Axom, his mother Labanya Baruah, has refuted the allegations against her son.
The media reached out to Bikash’s home in Konwarpur, Sivasagar, and questioned his mother about his involvement with the case. However, replying to media persons, Labanya Baruah said that if her son has done something wrong, she wants Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to forgive him.
She said, "He never spoke negatively about the women who received Arunoday assistance. He respects them. If he has ever said something wrong by mistake, as a mother, I apologise on his behalf.”
Additionally, she stated that she was ignorant of her son's connection with any organisation. She further stated that Bikash told her that he operates a yoga centre in Guwahati. The family also stated that Bikash last came home on October 14 for his court marriage.
Earlier, Bikash Axom, who surrendered at Dispur Police Station on Saturday, was brought before the CJM Court. Numerous cases have been filed against him at various police stations in Assam, and other units are expected to demand his arrest in the coming days. The current case filed at Dispur Police Station, Case No. 875/25, involves charges under Sections 3(5), 140(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.