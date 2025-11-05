Guwahati: 132 Cartoons of Foreign Liquor Seized During Major Operation

GUWAHATI: The Excise Department reportedly seized a large quantity of illicit alcohol in a major operation in Guwahati.

As per reports, 132 cartoons of foreign liquor were recovered during the operations and a truck bearing registration number AS11 EC 0151 was seized with 1,109 cases of illicit liquor. The alcohol reportedly originated from Meghalaya.

On the other hand, the truck driver identified as Sirajuddin was arrested for illegally transporting the consignment without valid documents.

The operation was reportedly carried out under the supervision of Guwahati Excise Superintendent Debajit Nath, along with Circle Inspector Jivan Jyoti Choudhury and Deputy Inspector of Sonapur Excise Circle, Pritam Purkashyap.

The estimated market value of the illegally transported liquor is around Rs 12 lakh, while the seized liquor, supplied without proper authorization, carries a government valuation of nearly Rs 7 lakh.

The illicit consignment was en route from Meghalaya to Mizoram via Silchar when it was intercepted.

The swift action by the excise department in seizing the illicit liquor highlights their firm commitment to curbing illegal trade and ensuring public safety.