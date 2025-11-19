Tezpur University Marks Zubeen Garg's Birth Anniversary Amid 58-Day Student Movement

Tezpur: Tezpur University witnessed a powerful display of solidarity, emotion, and resistance as the campus marked the 58th consecutive day of its student-led movement by celebrating the birth anniversary of Assam’s beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.
Charged with weeks of a shared struggle, the protest site turned into one of remembrance and renewed strength as students, faculty, and non-teaching staff reclaimed the grounds in Zubeen Garg's name.
The day started with a symbolic plantation drive across all hostels, reflecting the community's commitment to growth, hope, and resilience, values deeply associated with the late legend. Follows a floral tribute, where all present bowed before the memory of the beloved artist and the ideals he stood for: justice, compassion, and fearless integrity.
As the evening fell, the celebrations became poignant. The cake-cutting ceremony was followed by a diya-lighting event on campus, wherein the flickering lamps created the message ‘ZG 53.’
Subsequently, the students, teachers, and non-teaching staff sang Zubeen Garg's timeless classic ‘Mayabini’. The unified rendition swept across the university, echoing the very spirit of resistance that has defined the movement since it erupted on September 21. The song became both an anthem of defiance and a bridge of emotional connection to the iconic artist whose influence continues to guide the protesters.
To add to the evening's importance, Nrityangan, the University's dance club, presented an emotional tribute show in honour of Zubeen Garg’s continuous artistic brilliance.
However, despite two months of relentless agitation, the university community showed the world that its struggle remains rooted in peace, unity, and moral courage. With the celebration of Zubeen Garg not merely as an artist but as a symbol of truth and integrity, the campus was once again assuring itself and others that it would carry the movement ahead with the same unwavering resolve that has defined its 58-day journey.