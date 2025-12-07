“Biswas Jatra” Bike Rally Led by ASCW Chairperson Concludes in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar: The “Biswas Jatra” bike rally, led by Assam State Commission for Women (ASCW) Chairperson Angoorlata Deka, concluded in Kokrajhar on Saturday. The rally, themed “Your Voice, Your Safety”, is part of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative and aims to strengthen public awareness on women’s safety, dignity and empowerment across Assam.

A district-level meeting was held at the Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner’s Office, organised jointly by the ASCW, District Administration, Women & Child Development Department, and supported by SANKALP: Hub for Empowerment of Women. The meeting was attended by ASCW Chairperson Angoorlata Deka, ADC Banti Talukdar, Additional SP Nabanita Sharma, ASCW members, senior officials, CDPOs, BDOs and representatives from various departments.

During the meeting, Deka highlighted major challenges facing women, including lack of legal awareness, gaps in coordination among institutions and the need for stronger support systems. She emphasised the need to strengthen Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs), Local Complaints Committees (LCCs), Women's Cells, and One-Stop Centres at the district and block levels. She also emphasised the importance of public hearings (jan sunwai) to ensure women’s concerns are heard and addressed at the grassroots.

Later, a District-Level Awareness Programme was held at Girls’ College, Narabari, where students, field workers, police, ASRLM groups, DLSA and health officials participated. The ASCW Chairperson spoke about the “181” Women Helpline and the essential role of ground-level workers in helping vulnerable women and ensuring access to timely support.

Earlier in the day, the ASCW team visited the Kokrajhar District Jail, interacted with women inmates and staff, and reviewed the implementation of support services. The team also inspected the Sakhi One Stop Centre in the district.