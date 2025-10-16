BJP Bets on New Faces: Ex-IPS Anand Mishra, Singer Maithili Thakur to Contest Bihar Elections

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled a fresh list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, introducing a mix of prominent newcomers and experienced leaders. The highlight of the announcement is the inclusion of former IPS officer Anand Mishra, known for his service in Assam, and popular folk singer Maithili Thakur, marking her political debut.

According to the BJP’s official statement, Anand Mishra will contest from Buxar, while Maithili Thakur has been fielded from Alinagar. The list also features Siyaram Singh from Barh and Mahesh Paswan from Agiaon, among others.

With this announcement, the BJP has now declared 83 candidates in total for the Bihar polls. Party strategists say the new list reflects an effort to balance governance experience, youth appeal, and cultural resonance aiming to connect with voters across diverse demographics.

Both Anand Mishra and Maithili Thakur have garnered strong public recognition Mishra for his disciplined administrative service in Assam, and Thakur for her cultural and musical influence, particularly among Bihar’s youth. Their inclusion underscores the BJP’s broader plan to field candidates who embody integrity, popularity, and social engagement.