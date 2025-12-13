BJP Booth Committee Meeting on Voter List Revision Held in Barpeta

Barpeta: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth committee meeting focusing on voter list revision was held in Assam’s Barpeta on Saturday.

The meeting held at the Ekata Bhawan in Dahati area of Barpeta town focused on voter list revision. Members from four booth committees were present at the meeting.

As per reports, during the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the measures that can be adopted for the revision and correction of the voter list. Along with this, the responsibilities and duties of BJP workers in the upcoming Assembly elections 2026 were also discussed.

Senior leaders of the Barpeta BJP elaborated on strategies and plans for how the party can achieve progress in the upcoming elections. They also provided a detailed outline of organizational preparedness and electoral planning.

In the meeting, it was also announced that from today onwards, booth committee meetings will be convened at various locations across Barpeta district.

In these meetings, BJP Barpeta district in-charge will hold in-depth discussions on voter list revision and other important organizational matters.