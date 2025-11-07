CM Sarma Outlines Assam's Roadmap for Growth: Announces Major Developments

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday highlighted several crucial matters, marking the increasing pace of the state toward progress and industrial transformation. Addressing the people of the state over social media, he announced major developmental initiative, starting from infrastructural expansions to youth empowerment schemes.
Dr Sarma began by announcing a visit by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend the eagerly awaited Indian Air Force Show at Lachit Ghat on November 9. The event will celebrate India's air defence featuring multiple aircraft, including Rafale, Sukhoi and MiG. The Rafale which successfully carried out Operation Sindoor, will be the main display.
The high-profile visits continue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is expected to inaugurate the abode of Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrawa, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.
Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam to inaugurate the new world-class terminal building of the Guwahati Airport, developed with an investment of Rs. 3,000 crores. He will also unveil a statue of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi at the airport.
Further, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Namrup Fertiliser Project build at a cost of Rs 12,000 crores.
In a series of decisions aimed at strengthening youth welfare, Dr Sarma announced that students graduating in 2025 will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500 under the Jibon Prerana Scheme.
He also claimed that appointment letters for primary school teachers will be issued on November 9, with recruitment for police constables concluding within the same month.
Further emphasising employment and education, the Chief Minister declared that appointment letters for ADRE and Health Department recruits will be issued in early December.
Additionally, the announcements included a plan for a grand 5,000- seat auditorium dedicated to Jyoti-Bishnu, demonstrating the government's commitment to culture and creativity.
He concluded his address by reiterating that the future of Assam rested on innovation and opportunity. With the arrival of the upcoming infrastructural developments and mega-projects, the state would emerge as a major industrial and economic powerhouse in the near future.