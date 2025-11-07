CM Sarma Outlines Assam's Roadmap for Growth: Announces Major Developments

Dr Sarma began by announcing a visit by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend the eagerly awaited Indian Air Force Show at Lachit Ghat on November 9. The event will celebrate India's air defence featuring multiple aircraft, including Rafale, Sukhoi and MiG. The Rafale which successfully carried out Operation Sindoor, will be the main display.

The high-profile visits continue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is expected to inaugurate the abode of Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrawa, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam to inaugurate the new world-class terminal building of the Guwahati Airport, developed with an investment of Rs. 3,000 crores. He will also unveil a statue of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi at the airport.

Further, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Namrup Fertiliser Project build at a cost of Rs 12,000 crores.