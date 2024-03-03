BJP names Assam Lok Sabha poll candidates, drops 5 MPs

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Central Election Committee of the BJP named candidates for 11 of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam today. The party has left three seats for its allies, the AGP and the UPPL.

Significantly, the election committee gave tickets to five new faces in place of many sitting MPs, including Union Minister Rameswar Teli. The other sitting parliamentarians denied tickets are Guwahati MP Queen Ojha, Tezpur MP Pallab Lochan Das, Silchar MP Dr. Rajdeep Roy, and Diphu Haren Sing Bey.

According to the announcement today, the party has given tickets to Kripanath Mallah from Karimganj, Parimal Suklabaidya from Silchar, Sarbananda Sonowal from Dibrugarh, Amar Sing Tisso from Diphu, Dilip Saikia from Darrang-Udalguri, Ranjit Dutta from Tezpur, Suresh Bora from Nagaon, Topon Gogoi from Jorhat, Pradan Baruah from Lakhimpur, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa from Kaziranga, and Bijuli Kalita Medhi from Guwahati.

Parimal Suklabaidya is a cabinet minister in Assam, and Ranjit Dutta is a sitting MLA.

While the BJP's ally AGP will fight for the Barpeta and Dhubri seats, the UPPL will contest for the Kokrajhar seat. At present, the BJP has nine parliamentarians in the state, and the Congress has three, besides an independent and an AIUIDF MP.

The Congress has Barpeta (Abdul Khaleque), Nagaon (Pradyut Bordoloi), and Kaliabor (Gaurav Gogoi) Lok Sabha constituencies under its belt; the AIUDF has only Dhubri (Badruddin Ajmal). The Kokrajhar seat is held by an independent candidate (Naba Sarania).

