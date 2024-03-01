Lok Sabha poll-2024: BJP to contest 11 constituencies, leaving 2 for AGP and 1 for UPPL

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The seat-sharing plan of the BJP-AGP-UPPL combine for the Lok Sabha poll got its shape today.

In a joint press meet with the AGP at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan here today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We (the BJP) will field candidates in 11 Lok Sabha constituencies, the AGP in two, and the UPPL in one. The AGP will contest from Barpeta and Dhubri constituencies, and the UPPL from Kokrajhar constituency. The AGP sought three seats: Kaziranga, Barpeta, and Dhubri, or Karimganj. With the top-level meeting of the BJP in New Delhi requesting the AGP to remain content with Barpeta and Dhubri seats, AGP president Atul Bora accepted it. New Delhi also requested that the UPPL field its candidate in the Kokrajhar seat. The alliance parties will support the BJP candidates, and so will the BJP support them."

The eleven constituencies where the BJP is going to field candidates are: Darrang-Udalguri, Guwahati, Diphu (ST), Karimganj, Silchar (SC), Nagaon, Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat.

The Chief Minister said that he would attend a meeting with the BJP's parliamentary board in New Delhi tonight when the list of candidates for the BJP would get its final shape.

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister is at a marathon meeting in New Delhi with the core committee of the BJP headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to finalize the first list of the candidates. The chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states are also present at the meeting.

