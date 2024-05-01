BJP not against quota for ST, SC and OBC: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rejecting the claim in the video under circulation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP is not averse to reservations for ST, SC, and OBC. On the Lok Sabha poll front, he said that the party is heading for a 400-plus figure.

In the past few days, a video, under circulation on various social media platforms, has given the impression that Amit Shah and a few other BJP leaders are against reservation for ST, SC, and OBC.

Addressing the media at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan here in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, Shah said, “In the two phases of the LS poll already held, based on our internal assessment, the BJP and its allies have significantly secured far more than 100 seats. With great confidence, the blessings, and the support of the people, the BJP is moving forward towards the goal of ‘400 Paar’. In Assam, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand, the BJP appears to be achieving significant electoral success. Alongside this, voting has already taken place in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala in the south, with some parts left in other regions, but the initial trends show that the BJP is receiving a very good response in southern India as well. Due to these reasons, the goal of ‘400 Paar’ is certain.”

Shah further said, “For a few days now, the Congress has been trying to twist the BJP’s goal of ‘400 Paar’. They have tried to portray the goal as a means to change the Constitution while also spreading false claims that the BJP will abolish reservations after surpassing 400 seats. Both of these claims are baseless and unsubstantiated. The people of the country have given the BJP a clear majority in both the 2014 and 2019 elections. The party has been running a government with a clear majority for 10 years. Unlike Congress, we have not used our majority to impose an emergency and strangle democracy, extend the term of the Lok Sabha, or amend the Constitution. Instead, we have used our majority to end Article 370 and triple talaq. We have also used it to combat COVID-19, to replace colonial laws with laws rooted in Indian culture and tradition, and with the court’s decision in hand, the government has played its role in the construction of the Ram Mandir.”

On the reservation of ST, SC, and OBC, Shah said, “The Congress made desperate efforts to confuse the people on reservation. I want to make it clear that the BJP supports reservations for ST, SC, and OBC. The BJP’s role as a supporter for the reservation of ST, SC, and OBC will continue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear in many public speeches. If there is any party that prevents reservations for ST, SC, and OBC, that is none other than Congress. The Congress first introduced reservations for Muslims in the united Andhra Pradesh region, which led to a reduction in OBC reservations. Subsequently, in Karnataka, they placed all Muslims in the OBC category without proper surveys or assessments of backwardness and reserved a 4 percent quota for them, again diminishing reservations for backward classes. The BJP believes that reservations based on religion are not constitutional and are against the principles of the Constitution. When we take power in these states, we will eliminate reservations based on religion and work to ensure justice for SC-ST and OBC communities.”

On the video in circulation, Shah said that the video is not the original one but a doctored one from the original. “The Congress’ distribution of a fake video of him is a reflection of their desperation and disillusionment. Congress is attempting to mislead the public with this fake video, and senior Congress leaders have backed it. However, the BJP has shared the original video with the public, exposing the falsehoods spread by Congress,” he said.

During the press conference, the party played both Shah’s original and fake videos.

Attacking AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, “Since Rahul Gandhi took charge of the Congress, politics has descended to the lowest level. Preventing discussions in the Lok Sabha, boycotting debates in the Rajya Sabha, and spreading baseless rumours among the public are examples of this low-level politics, which the Congress under his leadership continues to engage in. Now, their attempt to disseminate fake videos to garner fake public support is highly condemnable, and no major political party in Indian politics has ever done such a thing. Instead of spreading fake videos and distorting the BJP’s manifesto, the opposition political parties should contest elections based on their principles, actions, and manifestos.”

When asked about the Congress’ promise to the Muslim Personal Law Board, Shah said, “The Congress always resorts to the policy of appeasement. Since India is a secular country, no law should be based on religion. The Congress said in its manifesto to bring the Personal Law Board. We condemn it. We will try to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). All religions in India should have one law.”

