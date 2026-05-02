Mamata Banerjee has ‘panicked’ before poll results: BJP MPs on Bengal CM’s strong room visit

NEW DELHI: Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accused Mamata Banerjee of “panicking” ahead of the Assembly election results scheduled for May 4, alleging that she is attempting to create an “excuse” for a possible defeat. The remarks came after Banerjee visited the Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls’ High School in South Kolkata late Thursday night, where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency are stored in a strong room. She remained at the site past midnight, raising concerns about alleged tampering of EVMs.

Responding to her actions, BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain claimed that the Trinamool Congress is gripped by fear of defeat. He stated that the party’s leadership is acting out of “panic and confusion” and suggested that the public mandate has already turned against them. He also pointed to exit polls, which, according to him, indicate an advantage for the BJP, adding that the ruling party may try to shift blame onto the Election Commission if results do not go in its favour.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised the Trinamool Congress sharply, accusing it of following what he described as a “triple D approach” — denial, diversion, and drama. He further alleged that party members have been intimidating people and undermining constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission. Referring to a viral video allegedly featuring Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee making controversial remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Poonawalla claimed it reflects the party’s anticipation of defeat.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi described Mamata Banerjee’s late-night visit to the strong room as a sign of “frustration” and visible panic. He argued that such actions suggest even she may be uncertain about her prospects in Bhabanipur. Saraogi also criticised the law-and-order situation in West Bengal, comparing it unfavourably with Bihar.

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said that after ruling for over a decade, the Trinamool Congress now appears to be searching for excuses by raising issues around EVMs and strong rooms. Similarly, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal accused Banerjee of refusing to accept responsibility, alleging that she is blaming EVMs after facing electoral rejection from the public. (IANS)

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