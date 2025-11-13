Blast Updates: How Assam Is Tackling Social Media Inflammatory Posts After the Delhi Blast

Guwahati: Following the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station on 10 November, Assam Police have arrested 15 individuals from multiple districts for posting inflammatory content on social media. The explosion, which devastated a slow-moving vehicle, left 12 dead and many injured, sparking major security concerns.

These recent arrests are the result of intense cyber surveillance aimed at halting the spread of communal hatred and terror glorification online. Among those detained are Rafijul Ali (Bongaigaon), Forid Uddin Laskar (Hailakandi), Inamul Islam and Firuj Ahmed alias Papon (Lakhimpur), Shahil Shoman Sikdar alias Shahidul Islam and Rakibul Sultan (Barpeta), Nasim Akram (Hojai), Taslim Ahmed (Kamrup), and Abdur Rohim Mollah alias Bappy Hussain (South Salmara). These come in addition to six others arrested earlier.

A senior police official stressed the force’s zero-tolerance policy towards anyone promoting violence or disrupting public peace. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the blast and called on citizens to unite against terrorism. He further directed state police to ramp up social media monitoring and act swiftly against those supporting or justifying terror activities.

Sarma highlighted recent large explosives seizures as signs of a wider conspiracy, urging vigilance to prevent such incidents in Assam. Assam Police have also appealed to the public to act responsibly online and report suspicious activity promptly, emphasising the importance of maintaining peace and communal harmony throughout the state.

This strong stance by Assam authorities demonstrates their commitment to protecting public safety and curbing the misuse of social media in the aftermath of a national tragedy.