Bodousa Cup Football Tournament 2025 to Begin on November 21 in Tinsukia

The inaugural match will be played between Polo Club and Youthias S.C. on November 21 at the Hoonjan Public Playground in Dirak. Assam Cabinet Minister Piyush Hazarika will formally inaugurate the competition.

Apart from the opening game in Dirak, the tournament will also hold matches at three other venues: Doomdooma Town Playground on November 24, Kakopathar Public Playground on November 27, and Jubilee Field in Digboi on November 29. The final match is scheduled to take place on December 4 at Jubilee Field, Digboi.

Announcing the prize details, Moran said that the champion team will receive ₹3 lakh, while the runner-up team will be awarded ₹2 lakh. The man of the match in each game will get ₹2,000. The best player of the tournament will receive ₹10,000, while ₹7,000 each has been announced for the best goalkeeper and the top goal scorer.

Present at the press conference were Bodousa Sports Club Secretary Jayanta Dohutia, All Moran Students’ Union Acting Secretary Biraj Moran, Assistant General Secretary Arjun Moran, Organising Secretary Arabindra Baruah, Bodousa Sports Club Assistant Secretary Biswajit Moran, Moran Jatiya and Moran National Employees Educational Development Forum President Bharnav Moran, Football Secretary Dronakanta Moran, Finance Secretary Satyajit Duwara and Moran Autonomous Council Executive Member Someshwar Moran.