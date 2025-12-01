Boko Sports Club Crowned Champions of Sabyasachi Rabha Memorial Tournament

Boko Sports Club was presented with the winners’ trophy along with a cash award of ₹50,000 during the prize distribution ceremony. Chaygaon FC, whose strong performance carried them to the final, received the runners-up trophy and ₹35,000.

Adding to their triumph, Boko Sports Club swept all major individual awards of the tournament. Players from the team claimed honours for Best Goal Scorer, Best Player, Best Goalkeeper, and Best Player of the Final, underscoring their dominance throughout the competition.

Organisers are satisfied with the smooth conduct of the event and reiterated their commitment to promoting grassroots football and engaging youth through sporting initiatives in the district.