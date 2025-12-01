Boko Sports Club Crowned Champions of Sabyasachi Rabha Memorial Tournament

Boko: The 13th Jananeta Sabyasachi Rabha Memorial Football Tournament concluded on a high note at Boko Gandhi Maidan in Kamrup district, with Boko Sports Club emerging as champions after a narrow but convincing 1–0 victory over Chaygaon Football Club in the final match.
The tournament, jointly organised by the Kamrup District Rabha Students’ Union, Rabha Mahila Parishad, and the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee, drew eight competitive teams from different parts of the region. Over several days of play, local football enthusiasts witnessed a series of spirited contests, with the final attracting a sizeable and energetic crowd.
Boko Sports Club was presented with the winners’ trophy along with a cash award of ₹50,000 during the prize distribution ceremony. Chaygaon FC, whose strong performance carried them to the final, received the runners-up trophy and ₹35,000.
Adding to their triumph, Boko Sports Club swept all major individual awards of the tournament. Players from the team claimed honours for Best Goal Scorer, Best Player, Best Goalkeeper, and Best Player of the Final, underscoring their dominance throughout the competition.
Organisers are satisfied with the smooth conduct of the event and reiterated their commitment to promoting grassroots football and engaging youth through sporting initiatives in the district.