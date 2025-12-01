45th All Assam Inter-District Boxing Championship Held in Barpeta

Barpeta: The 45th All Assam Inter District (Youth) Boxing Championship came to a close in Barpeta after four days of pulsating action from November 27 to November 30 at the Ramarai Indoor Stadium. The tournament reflected the increasingly growing strength of boxing in Assam, with around 200 young boxers from 32 districts across the state competing in it.

The championship, organised by the All Assam Boxing Association and hosted by the Barpeta District Amateur Boxing Association, became a major sporting attraction for the region. People from Barpeta and various parts of Assam gathered daily to witness the spirited competition and cheer for their favourite teams.