45th All Assam Inter-District Boxing Championship Held in Barpeta

Barpeta: The 45th All Assam Inter District (Youth) Boxing Championship came to a close in Barpeta after four days of pulsating action from November 27 to November 30 at the Ramarai Indoor Stadium. The tournament reflected the increasingly growing strength of boxing in Assam, with around 200 young boxers from 32 districts across the state competing in it.
The championship, organised by the All Assam Boxing Association and hosted by the Barpeta District Amateur Boxing Association, became a major sporting attraction for the region. People from Barpeta and various parts of Assam gathered daily to witness the spirited competition and cheer for their favourite teams.
The presence of internationally reputed boxing champions like Lovlina Borgohain, Shiva Thapa, and Ankushita Boro to encourage and inspire the youngsters made the day quite special. Gracing the tournament at the guest of honour chair was also Assam Cabinet Minister Ranjit Kumar Das.
The competition was held across three categories, and after intense matches, a total of 15 teams booked their slots in the finals. The enthusiasm and discipline of the budding boxers were testimony to a bright future for Assam’s boxing fraternity.
During the whole event, the presence of star athletes motivated the participants, as many of them sought to represent Assam and India in various national and international events.
The successful hosting of the 45th Inter-District Youth Boxing Championship not only highlighted the growth of Barpeta's sporting culture but also strengthened the commitment of the state towards nurturing young talents in boxing.