Delhi University Chaos: DUSU Leader Slaps Professor Amid Heated Exchange, Triggers National Outcry

New Delhi: A major controversy has erupted within Delhi University after Deepika Jha, Joint Secretary of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) and a leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), allegedly slapped Professor Sujit Kumar, the convener of the college disciplinary committee, inside the principal’s office at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College.

According to reports by NDTV, the altercation took place in the presence of police officials and was caught on camera, quickly spreading across social media and sparking nationwide outrage.

Jha claimed she acted in response to “abusive behaviour and threats” from Professor Kumar, alleging that the professor’s conduct had created an unsafe environment for students. She further accused him of bias and harassment during recent disciplinary proceedings.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has strongly condemned the incident, calling it “an attack on academic dignity” and urging the administration to take immediate disciplinary action. Faculty members have expressed deep concern over the growing hostility between student leaders and academic staff.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), DUSU’s rival student body, also denounced the act, demanding an impartial investigation and stricter enforcement of campus decorum.

This latest confrontation has reignited debates over the influence of political groups within educational institutions and raised pressing questions about safety, discipline, and respect within university spaces.