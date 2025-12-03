Dense Fog Delays Majuli Ferry Services; Commuters Stranded as Travel Disrupted

Majuli: Ferry services in Majuli were severely disrupted on Wednesday morning due to dense fog, affecting travel between the island and the mainland. The Inland Water Transport (IWT) department has suspended operations from the Majuli off-ramp until conditions improve, prioritising passenger safety.

Ferry operators and passengers faced difficulties navigating through the thick fog, which reduced visibility and increased the risk of accidents. “Today’s fog is the heaviest we have experienced this year,” said one ferry operator. “At times, it becomes unclear, and there is a real risk of collision, so we had to halt services.”

The first scheduled ferry at 7:30 AM could not depart until 8:30 AM, causing delays and inconvenience for commuters. Authorities have urged residents and travellers to remain patient and follow official updates before planning their journeys.

IWT officials mentioned that the suspension of services was a precautionary measure to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of both passengers and crew members. Passengers stranded at the terminals, expressed understanding, though some highlighted the challenges posed by the unexpected travel disruption.

The fog is expected to persist in the region through the morning, with operations resuming once visibility improves.