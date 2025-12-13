Boost to Public Health in Mizoram: ADB Approves $108 Million for State

Guwahati: In a bid to strengthen Mizoram’s public health care system, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $ 108 million results-based loan to help the state.

This marks a major reform in the state’s healthcare sector. This programme aims to improve equitable access to affordable and high-quality health services for the state’s 1.38 million residents, with a special focus on women, older persons, and people with disabilities.

According to the ADB, this loan will support the state in strengthening the capacity of its public health facilities so that they are fully equipped to deliver services under MUHCS. This includes improving human resources, service readiness, and institutional linkages across primary, secondary, and tertiary levels of care to ensure a seamless continuum of treatment.

“This programme will help the state roll out its new Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme, which brings all citizens under one health insurance umbrella through a mix of subsidised and contributory mechanisms,” said ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka.

The Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS) which was approved by the state government in 2023 is at the core of this initiative.

Mizoram now becomes the first state in the country to undertake this kind of comprehensive reform in its universal health care system.