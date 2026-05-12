BPF Reaffirms Commitment to Holistic Development of State

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In the run-up to the formation of the new NDA government at Dispur, BFP (Bodoland People’s Front) laid emphasis on the holistic development of the state as well as the BTR under the leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. The BPF expects to get to two berths in the council of ministers.

Speaking to the media today, senior BPF leader and Deputy CEM of the BTC, Rihon Daimary, said, “I thank the people of Assam for their massive mandate to the NDA in the just-concluded Assembly election in the state. The state witnessed robust development under Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in the past five years. The massive mandate from the people of the state added more responsibility to the government during NDA 3.0. We all need to take the state forward unitedly, including the BTR. Some of the problems in the BTR were resolved, but there are more issues to resolve. These issues will be in our priority list.”

When asked on BPF’s expectations on the ministerial berths, Daimary said, “In the NDA’s 102 seats, the BJP alone has 82. These 82 winners have several senior politicians. Our party, the BPF, and the AGP won ten seats each. Hence, we expect two ministerial berths. However, the decision lies with Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

Daimary, a senior BPF leader, again made it to the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly from the Udalguri LAC, defeating his nearest UPPL rival Dipen Boro. He is a former minister.

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