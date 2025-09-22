Keep Zubeen alive: Pleads an impassioned Garima to fans

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Garima Saikia Garg, wife of Assam’s just-deceased heartthrob Zubeen Garg, who is presently laid in state at Sarusajai stadium for lakhs of fans to pay him tribute, made an emotional speech at the venue, where she said that Zubeen’s soul will always remain with Assam.

Wiping away the tears flowing down her cheeks, Garima addressed the huge gathering in a choked voice, “I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. The love you have showered on him would have been appreciated by Zubeen if he were alive. But he cannot express anything through words now. So, on behalf of him, I express my gratitude. You have come from across the state to give him company on his last journey, to pay tribute to him through love and respect. During his lifetime, you showered him with lots of love. Maybe because of this, he achieved in 30 years what many cannot do even in a hundred years.”

“Now his creations will remain amongst you. It is my firm belief that you will keep him alive. Zubeen always wanted everyone to live together in peace. No matter what is said about communalism, people from all religions and castes have come out to pay their last respects to him. I don’t know whether we will ever be able to witness a situation like this in Assam again. His mortal remains will go away, but his soul will always remain with us because he loves Assam and its people. I again extend my gratitude to you from the bottom of my heart. Keep him alive in your memories forever. Zubeen enjoyed being in the company of the new generation. So, he will always remain with you,” she concluded.

During her impassioned talk, the air reverberated with shouts of ‘Joi Zubeen da’ and emotional outbursts from the assembled crowd, comprising countless people.

Also read: Assam: Zubeen’s last rites near Sonapur; two memorials to be set up