30 tea gardens damaged due to flood, says Assam Minister Rameswar Teli

Guwahati: Assam Minister Rameswar Teli on Thursday said the state's flood situation has affected at least 30 tea gardens in the state while 11 gardens have faced severe damage that will badly impact tea production in the coming days.

Speaking to reporters here, Teli said preliminary assessments indicate that floodwaters entered nearly 30 tea gardens across Assam, of which 11 have suffered extensive damage.

He added that the information was compiled on the basis of reports submitted by the office of the Labour Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the minister also stated that the deluge has claimed around 75 lives so far, warning that the toll could increase as rescue teams continue search operations in areas inundated by floodwaters and buried under debris and mud.

Teli said the ongoing rescue effort remains challenging in several locations where heavy inflows of mud and debris from neighbouring Nagaland have hampered search operations.

"The reported death toll is around 70 to 75 at present, but the number may rise further. A huge quantity of mud and debris has flowed in from Nagaland, and there is a possibility that people may still be trapped underneath," the minister said.

He said the state government has intensified relief and rescue operations in the worst-hit districts, with teams working round the clock to evacuate stranded residents and provide assistance to affected families.

According to Teli, the administration is making every effort to ensure that relief camps are adequately supplied with food, drinking water, medicines and other essential commodities.

He said officials have been instructed to prevent any disruption in the supply of basic necessities for displaced people.

The minister also said the Indian Army has been deployed in several affected areas to strengthen rescue and relief operations.

Army personnel, along with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district administration and other agencies, are engaged in evacuating stranded people and assisting local authorities.

Teli said the government is closely monitoring the evolving situation and coordinating with various departments to accelerate restoration work, clear debris, reopen damaged roads and provide immediate assistance to affected communities.

Large parts of Upper Assam continue to remain affected by floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Assam and adjoining states, with rescue, relief and restoration efforts continuing across the region. (IANS)

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