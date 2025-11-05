Top Headlines

Brahmaputra Emerges as Tourist Hotspot: 70 Foreigners Sail to Assam on MV Mahabahu

Third international tourist group of the 2025-26 season arrives at Silghat, experiences Kaziranga safaris and Assam’s rich cultural traditions.
Representative image
Representative image
Published on

Guwahati: The mighty Brahmaputra River has once again become a vibrate route for tourism, welcoming a group of 70 visitors from the United States and London who arrived at Silghat in Kaliabor aboard the luxury cruise ship MV Mahabahu.

The tourists were greeted warmly with traditional Assamese music and dance performances. They immersed themselves in the local culture by joining villagers in the rhythmic Bihu dance and enjoying the beats of the dhol. The group also explored the scenic beauty of Kaliabor’s tea estates, surrounded by lush greenery and serene river views

In the early morning, the visitors went for elephant and jeep safaris at the world-famous Kaziranga National Park, to see the one-horned rhinoceros.

This is the third international tourist group to arrive in Assam through the river route during the 2025-26 tourism season by reflecting the region’s growing popularity as a destination for eco and cultural tourism along the Brahmaputra.

Two of the tourists stated: “We enjoyed it very much, the bihu dance, and it's wonderful, colorful, and we are happy. Everybody is so welcoming and kind, we thank you for having us”.

Also Read : Thief Caught by Locals While Hiding in Under-Construction House in Rukminigaon

Kaziranga
Foreigners
Bihu dance
MV Mahabahu
Love
Kaziranga National Park ,

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com