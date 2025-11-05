Brahmaputra Emerges as Tourist Hotspot: 70 Foreigners Sail to Assam on MV Mahabahu

Guwahati: The mighty Brahmaputra River has once again become a vibrate route for tourism, welcoming a group of 70 visitors from the United States and London who arrived at Silghat in Kaliabor aboard the luxury cruise ship MV Mahabahu.

The tourists were greeted warmly with traditional Assamese music and dance performances. They immersed themselves in the local culture by joining villagers in the rhythmic Bihu dance and enjoying the beats of the dhol. The group also explored the scenic beauty of Kaliabor’s tea estates, surrounded by lush greenery and serene river views

In the early morning, the visitors went for elephant and jeep safaris at the world-famous Kaziranga National Park, to see the one-horned rhinoceros.

This is the third international tourist group to arrive in Assam through the river route during the 2025-26 tourism season by reflecting the region’s growing popularity as a destination for eco and cultural tourism along the Brahmaputra.

Two of the tourists stated: “We enjoyed it very much, the bihu dance, and it's wonderful, colorful, and we are happy. Everybody is so welcoming and kind, we thank you for having us”.