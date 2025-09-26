Breaking: Shyamkanu Mahanta Moves for Anticipatory Bail in Zubeen Garg Death Probe

Guwahati: In a significant legal turn in the ongoing probe into singer Zubeen Garg’s death, accused Shyamkanu Mahanta has filed for anticipatory bail. Mahanta has engaged Delhi-based advocate Anita Charan to represent him in the case.

Reports confirm that Advocate Charan has already submitted transfer documents related to Case No. 18/24 before the Kamrup District Magistrate. Mahanta has also obtained a certified copy of the FIR and the detailed seizure list of evidence collected so far by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Further developments in the case are awaited as the investigation continues.