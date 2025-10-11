From Hope to Success: Lakhimpur’s Manoram Mili Proves 'Dreams Do Come True'

Guwahati: For a young man from a small riverside village, Manoram Mili , success came not through privilege, but perseverance. By clearing the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE), he turned his long-held dream of a government job into reality.

Coming from a financially challenged family, Manoram’s success is a shining example of the new era of clean and merit-based recruitment under the Assam Government, led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.