From Hope to Success: Lakhimpur’s Manoram Mili Proves 'Dreams Do Come True'

Guwahati: For a young man from a small riverside village, Manoram Mili , success came not through privilege, but perseverance. By clearing the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE), he turned his long-held dream of a government job into reality.
Coming from a financially challenged family, Manoram’s success is a shining example of the new era of clean and merit-based recruitment under the Assam Government, led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The ADRE initiative has become a beacon of hope for thousands of young people who now believe that honesty and hard work truly lead to success.
For Manoram and many like him, this achievement is not just a career milestone, it's the dawn of a new Assam, where dreams no longer depend on privilege, but on passion, integrity, and effort.