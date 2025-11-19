BTC Enters Record Books as 25,000 Zubeen Fans Echo "Mayabini Ratir Bukut"

Kokrajhar: In an attempt to create history, over 25,000 people congregated together in Kokrajhar district to sing the evergreen song of Zubeen Garg, ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut’ on Tuesday. The record was registered in both Assamese and Bodo languages, finding a place in the Asia Book of Records as well as the India Book of Records.
The event, marking the 53rd birth anniversary of the legendary artist and cultural icon, set the record for Maximum Participation in a Cross-Cultural Performance in the Bodo Language.
The programme was inaugurated by BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary. He led the mass singing along with dignitaries, artists, and thousands of participants. The atmosphere turned historic as adjudicator Sanjay Bhola from the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records formally presented the certificates and medals to the BTC Chief, solidifying the milestone.
Prior to the historic event, a candlelight tribute, by lighting 53 candles to mark the 53rd birth anniversary of the singer, was organised. This was followed by a vibrant cultural programme featuring local artists celebrating Zubeen Garg’s enduring musical legacy.
Moreover, Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, while addressing the gathering, stated, “I truly want to compliment BTC CEM Hagrama Mohilary for his brilliant initiative of laying the foundation stone for a park in the name of Zubeen Garg, as well as intending to create a statue to celebrate his legacy."
He further praised the initiative of the mass singing as a defining moment for cultural unity and emotional solidarity across the communities in the region. He adds that the massive participation reflected the deep respect and affection which people continue to hold for Zubeen Garg.
Additionally, in the welcome speech, BTC CEM reflected on Zubeen’s vast cultural influence and thanked the public, performers, and organisers for turning the tribute into a historic achievement. He said the event symbolises the collective love and admiration the people of Bodoland and Assam share for the iconic artist.
The celebration was graced by several senior dignitaries, including Cabinet Minister Charan Boro, EMs, MCLAs, the Principal Secretary, District Commissioner, ADCs, and other senior officials.
The record-breaking tribute stood tall as a monumental expression of unity, gratitude, and cultural pride, marking one of the largest community-led celebrations ever paid to Zubeen Garg.