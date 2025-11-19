BTC Enters Record Books as 25,000 Zubeen Fans Echo "Mayabini Ratir Bukut"

The programme was inaugurated by BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary. He led the mass singing along with dignitaries, artists, and thousands of participants. The atmosphere turned historic as adjudicator Sanjay Bhola from the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records formally presented the certificates and medals to the BTC Chief, solidifying the milestone.

Prior to the historic event, a candlelight tribute, by lighting 53 candles to mark the 53rd birth anniversary of the singer, was organised. This was followed by a vibrant cultural programme featuring local artists celebrating Zubeen Garg’s enduring musical legacy.

Moreover, Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, while addressing the gathering, stated, “I truly want to compliment BTC CEM Hagrama Mohilary for his brilliant initiative of laying the foundation stone for a park in the name of Zubeen Garg, as well as intending to create a statue to celebrate his legacy."