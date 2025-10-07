Zubeen Through the Eyes of Journalists’ Book to be Released on Music Icon’s Birthday

Guwahati: In a tribute to Assam’s legendary singer Zubeen Garg, the edited book ‘Zubeen Through the Eyes of Journalists’ is scheduled to be released on his birthday, November 18. The book aims to capture the singer’s life, music, and legacy through the perspectives of journalists who have covered his journey over the years.

Only writings authored by professional journalists will be included in this special compilation. The book is being edited by veteran journalist Hemanta Sharma and published by Banojjyoti Koudinya on behalf of Dream Wave.

The cover of the book was unveiled on Tuesday at the Guwahati Press Club, drawing attention from media representatives and fans alike. Publisher Koudinya stated that the book will be printed in full color and priced affordably, making it accessible to a wide audience eager to celebrate Zubeen Garg’s enduring impact on Assamese music and culture.

Journalists interested in contributing their articles are invited to submit their pieces for consideration before the final publication.