Winter Session of Parliament Begins Today; Heated SIR Showdown Expected

New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament begins today and is expected to be tense, with both the government and the Opposition preparing for a high-voltage showdown. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is ready for discussions “as per the rules”, though the final agenda will be set by the Business Advisory Committee.

This year’s session, ending on December 19, will have only 15 sittings, one of the shortest in recent years. The Opposition has sharply criticised the reduced duration, alleging that the government is attempting to push major legislation without adequate debate.

The government has lined up 14 Bills, including proposals related to atomic energy, reforms in higher education, and new taxes on tobacco and pan masala. However, the Opposition insists the session should open with discussions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the recent blast in Delhi that killed 15 people, calling them matters of national security and democratic transparency.

Opposition parties like the Congress and DMK accuse the government of “sidestepping democratic processes”. They also plan to raise issues such as inflation, unemployment, air pollution, foreign policy concerns, and delays in clearing state Bills.

Another potential flashpoint is the government’s proposal for a special discussion on Vande Mataram to mark 150 years of its composition. While the Trinamool Congress has extended support, other Opposition parties remain hesitant. The Lok Sabha has earmarked 10 hours for this debate.

Fresh from its victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA is expected to push ahead with its legislative plans. Meanwhile, top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, met on Sunday night to chalk out their strategy.

Though brief, the Winter Session is set for intense debates and a charged political atmosphere inside Parliament.