Cachar DC Cracks Down On Encroachments To Safeguard Major Highway Project

Silchar: In a firm move to safeguard the ambitious Panchgram–Barapani high-speed corridor, Cachar district authorities have launched a crackdown on illegal constructions and farming on the Kalain–Ratacherra stretch. Acting on reports and images of sudden encroachments, District Commissioner Mridul Yadav ordered the Katigorah Circle Officer to immediately stop all unauthorized activities.
The administration suspects these acts are attempts to falsely claim compensation ahead of land acquisition. To counter this, FIRs are being filed, materials seized, and construction halted. On Monday, officials confiscated cement and concrete blocks during on-site action.DC Yadav warned that any structure built after the September 15 notification will not be eligible for compensation. The notice had already declared that no new development is allowed without prior approval along the 45 villages in the proposed route.
This high-speed corridor, spearheaded by NHIDCL, is seen as a vital project for boosting connectivity and economic growth in Barak Valley. The DC emphasized that while legitimate landowners’ rights are respected, the government will not tolerate opportunistic encroachments.
By combining strict law enforcement with clear rules, the administration has made it clear: illegal acts will be firmly dealt with, and development will not be derailed.