UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Arrives in India with Record Trade Delegation

Guwahati: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in India today on his first official visit, accompanied by the largest trade delegation ever sent by Britain. The visit underscores London’s renewed focus on deepening its economic and strategic partnership with New Delhi.
A high-level meeting between Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for tomorrow, aimed at boosting trade, investment, and technology collaboration. Officials said discussions will focus on advancing a shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future, with emphasis on green energy, digital innovation, and education.
The visit is seen as a key step in reinvigorating UK-India relations in the post-Brexit era and could pave the way for progress on the long-pending Free Trade Agreement between the two nations.