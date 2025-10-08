UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Arrives in India with Record Trade Delegation

A high-level meeting between Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for tomorrow, aimed at boosting trade, investment, and technology collaboration. Officials said discussions will focus on advancing a shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future, with emphasis on green energy, digital innovation, and education.

The visit is seen as a key step in reinvigorating UK-India relations in the post-Brexit era and could pave the way for progress on the long-pending Free Trade Agreement between the two nations.