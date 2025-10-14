Cachar District Imposes Night-Time Border Movement Ban Amid Security Concerns

Silchar: The Cachar district administration has imposed a night-time movement ban along the Indo-Bangladesh border, invoking Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) amid growing concerns over extremist activity and unauthorised cross-border movement.

The directive, issued by District Magistrate Mridul Yadav, aims to maintain law and order and curb illegal trade and cattle transport across sensitive border zones.

According to the order, the restrictions will apply to a one-kilometre stretch along the border, including the Surma River, where night-time boating has been strictly prohibited. Fishing activities will be allowed only with prior permission from the Circle Officer of Katigorah and after notifying both the District Magistrate and the Border Security Force (BSF).

Additionally, the transport of essential commodities such as rice, sugar, kerosene, wheat, edible oil, and salt will be restricted during night hours within a five-kilometre radius of the border. Exceptions will be granted only after official verification and approval.

The order, which comes into immediate effect, will remain valid for two months unless withdrawn earlier.

Officials stated that the move is a preventive measure intended to enhance vigilance and strengthen coordination between civil and security agencies to ensure peace and stability in the border areas.