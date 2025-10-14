Only 6 of 21 Summoned Attend SIT Meeting on Zubeen Garg Case

Guwahati: Out of the 21 individuals summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg, only 6 attended the scheduled meeting today at the CID headquarters in Guwahati.

The SIT had called upon prominent NRIs, journalists, artists, and close associates of Zubeen Garg to provide statements and insights into the singer’s last known movements, particularly regarding the private gathering in Singapore where he was last seen alive.

After a one-hour internal meeting between Assam Police SIT officials and the prominent Assamese attendees, Dr Subhra Kinkar Goswami addressed the media, saying:

“Basically we just represented the people of Assam.We asked about the progress of the case and we are happy that out of 11 NRI’s of Assam , 7 people have arrived at the CID office and recorded their statements, 3 more will come by tomorrow. We suggested appointing a nodal officer because there are so many rumors floating, so the officer should coordinate with media people for authentic information. We emphasize that rumors should be stopped. Today morning, the SIT received an email from Singapore authorities as they are asked for the names of officers who will visit and investigate the Zubeen Garg incident.”

Further, Dr Hitesh Baruah, MD of Nemcare Hospital, added:

“We have pressurized them for Zubeen Garg’s justice. We have full faith in the SIT and the investigation.”

Officials expressed disappointment at the low overall turnout, noting that the investigation relies heavily on the voluntary cooperation of key witnesses. Efforts are ongoing to convince the remaining individuals to appear, and authorities have indicated that legal measures may be considered for those who fail to comply.

The SIT emphasized that the investigation remains active and intensive, and reiterated that public cooperation is crucial to ensure a transparent and credible probe into one of Assam’s most high-profile cases.