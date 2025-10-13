Cachar marks International Day of the Girl Child with Distribution of Essential Kits to Newborns

Cachar: The Department of Women and Child Development, Cachar, marked International Girl Child Day 2025 with a meaningful event at S. M. Dev Civil Hospital, Silchar, under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) programme. Essential kits were distributed to five newborn girl children, reaffirming the government’s dedication to gender equality and women’s empowerment from birth.

The ceremony was attended by Deepa Das, ACS, Assistant Commissioner-cum-In-Charge District Social Welfare Officer, and Dr Arup Patwa, Superintendent of the hospital, along with the Sankalp Hub for Empowerment of Women (HEW) team.