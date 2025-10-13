Cachar marks International Day of the Girl Child with Distribution of Essential Kits to Newborns

Cachar: The Department of Women and Child Development, Cachar, marked International Girl Child Day 2025 with a meaningful event at S. M. Dev Civil Hospital, Silchar, under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) programme. Essential kits were distributed to five newborn girl children, reaffirming the government’s dedication to gender equality and women’s empowerment from birth.
The ceremony was attended by Deepa Das, ACS, Assistant Commissioner-cum-In-Charge District Social Welfare Officer, and Dr Arup Patwa, Superintendent of the hospital, along with the Sankalp Hub for Empowerment of Women (HEW) team.
Officials interacted with mothers, highlighting welfare schemes under Mission Shakti, and encouraged awareness of initiatives supporting women and children. Deepa Das stressed that such programmes promote the value of the girl child, reduce gender bias, and ensure equal opportunities in education, health, and growth.
The BBBP scheme, a flagship initiative of the Government of India, seeks to improve the child sex ratio and advance the welfare of girl children through education, healthcare, and protection.
The event concluded with heartfelt appreciation from families, symbolising society’s commitment to celebrating and empowering every girl child.