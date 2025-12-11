Capacity Building Training Strengthens Maternal Nutrition Efforts in Nagaon

Nagaon: A comprehensive capacity-building training on maternal nutrition was held in Nagaon district, aiming to improve health outcomes for pregnant women and children. The programme was jointly organised by Assam Agricultural University, UNICEF, the District Administration and the Women and Child Development Department.
Additional District Commissioner Devahuti Bora attended the event and underlined the vital role of proper maternal nutrition in safeguarding the health of mothers and newborns. District Social Welfare Officer Bholanath Pegu and District Coordinator of Nutrition Mission Abhinav Bora were also present, stressing the need for strong interdepartmental cooperation to ensure nutritional security.
Designed for frontline Anganwadi and health workers, the training focused on equipping them with updated knowledge and practical skills to tackle maternal malnutrition. Experts from Assam Agricultural University and UNICEF led interactive sessions on nutrition-sensitive agriculture, dietary diversity, micronutrient supplementation and community-based strategies.
DSWO Bholanath Pegu presented the district’s nutritional indicators and outlined government schemes aimed at improving the diets of pregnant women, reducing maternal mortality and strengthening overall nutrition outcomes. He urged all stakeholders to work together so that every pregnant and lactating mother receives proper support and counselling.
The initiative is expected to boost the delivery of nutrition programmes in rural areas and advance the goals of the Nutrition Mission in Nagaon. Participants appreciated the opportunity to gain new insights and committed to applying the training in their field activities.