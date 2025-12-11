Capacity Building Training Strengthens Maternal Nutrition Efforts in Nagaon

Nagaon: A comprehensive capacity-building training on maternal nutrition was held in Nagaon district, aiming to improve health outcomes for pregnant women and children. The programme was jointly organised by Assam Agricultural University, UNICEF, the District Administration and the Women and Child Development Department.

Additional District Commissioner Devahuti Bora attended the event and underlined the vital role of proper maternal nutrition in safeguarding the health of mothers and newborns. District Social Welfare Officer Bholanath Pegu and District Coordinator of Nutrition Mission Abhinav Bora were also present, stressing the need for strong interdepartmental cooperation to ensure nutritional security.

Designed for frontline Anganwadi and health workers, the training focused on equipping them with updated knowledge and practical skills to tackle maternal malnutrition. Experts from Assam Agricultural University and UNICEF led interactive sessions on nutrition-sensitive agriculture, dietary diversity, micronutrient supplementation and community-based strategies.