Causes that Ail State Irrigation Schemes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: Assam is an agriculture-based state, yet most irrigation projects in the state are either defunct or incomplete. Even the implementation of the Prime Minister's schemes like Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sichai Yojana (PMKSY) and Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP) is not proper, let alone the ones of the State Irrigation Department.

According to sources, the Irrigation department has more defunct minor schemes than running ones. The department has 1,732 minor projects running against 1,828 defunct ones.

The reasons behind the low utilization of irrigation schemes in the state are –

(i) General wear and tear of the schemes, and non-availability of funds for their repairing in time,

(ii) Damage by natural calamities like floods, storms etc.,

(iii) Erratic power supply in respect of the electrically-operated schemes,

(iv) Damage of transformers, HT line and mechanical components at peak hours water requirement,

(v) Damage to canal systems,

(vi) Stealing of motors/pumps and other accessories,

(vii) Change of river sources in respect of surface flow and surface lift irrigation schemes,

(viii) Reluctance of the cultivators to adopt multiple cropping in their crop fields where assured irrigation is necessary,

(ix)Dependence of the cultivators on rainwater, and

(x) Imposition of irrigation service charges for realization from the beneficiary cultivators. As the cultivators are poor, they are either incapable or reluctant to pay irrigation service charges.

According to official sources, the department proposed around 38,000 schemes worth Rs 31,000 crore. Irrigation schemes never get completed on the scheduled time, leading to cost overruns. The department has many under-construction projects running five to ten years behind schedule.

